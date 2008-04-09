CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Contrarian trade MA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9186
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Seiji

Adviser Contrarian trade MA. Works on MA.

--------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H1.
Model: For the prices of opening.


Daydream01 Daydream01

Adviser Daydream01.

Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD

Adviser Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD. As you have noticed parameters of testing in the name of the adviser.

Channels Channels

Adviser Channels, uses indicator МА.

Bruno v1 Bruno v1

Adviser Bruno v1.