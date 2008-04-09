CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Bruno v1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10186
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Bruno_v1.mq4 (9.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: BrunoFX

Uses indicators: ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, MACD, Parabolic SAR. Rules of an input and output are painted in the code.

-------------------------
Parameters of testing
Period: 30.
Model: All tics.
Symbol: EURUSD.



Channels Channels

Adviser Channels, uses indicator МА.

Contrarian trade MA Contrarian trade MA

Adviser Contrarian trade MA. Works on MA.

BreakOut15 BreakOut15

Советник BreakOut15.

Envelope 2 Envelope 2

Adviser Envelope 2.