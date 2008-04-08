Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7806
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Alex Saveliev
As you have noticed parameters of testing in the name of the adviser.
As you have noticed parameters of testing in the name of the adviser.
Alexav SpeedUp M1
Adviser Alexav SpeedUp M1.AOCCI
Adviser AOCCI.
Daydream01
Adviser Daydream01.Contrarian trade MA
Adviser Contrarian trade MA. Works on MA.