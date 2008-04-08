Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daydream01 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 8234
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified
Adviser Daydream01.
------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: USD/JPY.
Period: H1.
Model: For the prices of opening.
Adviser Daydream01.
------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: USD/JPY.
Period: H1.
Model: For the prices of opening.
Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD
Adviser Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD. As you have noticed parameters of testing in the name of the adviser.Alexav SpeedUp M1
Adviser Alexav SpeedUp M1.
Contrarian trade MA
Adviser Contrarian trade MA. Works on MA.Channels
Adviser Channels, uses indicator МА.