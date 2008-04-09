CodeBaseSections
Experts

Channels - expert for MetaTrader 4

12588
(7)
Channels.mq4 (11.72 KB) view
Author: Gordago Software Corp

Adviser Channels, uses indicator МА.

-------------------------
Parameters of testing
Period: M5.
Symbol: EURUSD.
Model: For the prices of opening.


