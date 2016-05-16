Watch how to download trading robots for free
Blockbuster EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Author: Ron Thompson
Here is the EdvardNN's opinion on this EA:
"I ran it on the Alpari demo for 2 days, then 1 more day.
It bites 3 points in a serious flat (works by Bollinger, opens in reverse during a short-term excess of the volatility, but if the impulse movement lasts for at least 14 points or more, there will be a serious loss)".
Tested:
Period: М5.
Model: breakpoints.
Symbol: EURUSD.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7659
