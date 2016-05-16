Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Avalanche_v1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 11319
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: HoggZilla
The Avalanche_v1.0 Expert Advisor. More details can be read here, in English.
The Avalanche_v1.0 Expert Advisor. More details can be read here, in English.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7651
ArtificialIntelligence_Right
The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction.MAMA_NK
This indicator version was created using the code for Omega, written by John Ehlers
Binario
Binario is not an automated trading system but a trading idea. It consists of entering at a breakout and following the trend. The suggested method can be used on all time frames.Blockbuster EA
The Blockbuster EA.