Ikarakatica - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views:
- 30535
Rating:
-
Published:
Author: Dmitry
The Ikarakatica indicator. It shows when to buy and when to sell.
Participated in the Automated Trading Championship 2006.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7676
