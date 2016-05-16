Watch how to download trading robots for free
EMA - Expert Advisor based on intersections of two moving averages - expert for MetaTrader 4
Author: Vitalik
Expert based on intersection of two EMAs. Uses the MA indicator.
Tested:
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H4.
Model: every tick.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7675
