CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ASCV - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
7862
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Avpb.mq4 (9.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: IDS Corp

Adviser ASCV. Uses indicators ASCTrend1sig, BrainTrend1Sig and Pivot_AllLevels.

--------------------------
Parameters of testing
Period: М5.
Symbol: EURUSD.
Model: Control  points.


Arttrader_v1_5 Arttrader_v1_5

Adviser Arttrader v1_5.

Bago_EA Bago_EA

Adviser Bago EA.

Doji Arrows Doji Arrows

Adviser Doji Arrows. I'ts made of the indicator.

DojiTrader DojiTrader

Adviser Doji Trader.