Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ASCV - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7862
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: IDS Corp
Adviser ASCV. Uses indicators ASCTrend1sig, BrainTrend1Sig and Pivot_AllLevels.
--------------------------
Parameters of testing
Period: М5.
Symbol: EURUSD.
Model: Control points.
Adviser ASCV. Uses indicators ASCTrend1sig, BrainTrend1Sig and Pivot_AllLevels.
--------------------------
Parameters of testing
Period: М5.
Symbol: EURUSD.
Model: Control points.
Arttrader_v1_5
Adviser Arttrader v1_5.Bago_EA
Adviser Bago EA.
Doji Arrows
Adviser Doji Arrows. I'ts made of the indicator.DojiTrader
Adviser Doji Trader.