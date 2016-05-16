CodeBaseSections
RSICCIDiv - script for MetaTrader 4

Indicator Operation Principle

The arrows are drawn in the following case:
  
      BUY:
            RSI is higher than the upper level (determined by RSILowerLevel). With the default settings - above 40.
            CCI is below the lower level. With the default settings - below -200
           
            If CheckLastRSIZone is enabled, then the last overbought/oversold zone of the RSI is checked by the (RSILowerLevel_2) level.
            If ReverseRSIZone=false, for the arrow to appear, the last zone to be above the upper level, with the default settings - above 70.
            If ReverseRSIZone=true, the last value of RSI must be a value lower than the lower level, with the default settings - below 30.
           
      SELL:
     Similarly, but in reverse. 

Indicator Parameters

RSIPeriod   - RSI period.
RSIPrice   - RSI price: 0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted.
RSILowerLevel   - the lower level of RSI, the upper level is defined as 100-RSILowerLevel. RSI below the lower level is considered a bearish trend, above the upper level - bullish.
RSILowerLevel_2  - the lower level of RSI, used for determining the last overbought or oversold zone. The upper level is defined as 100-RSILowerLevel_2.
CheckLastRSIZone  - check the last overbought/oversold zone of RSI.
ReverseRSIZone   - reverse the last overbought/oversold zone of RSI.
CCIPeriod   - CCI period
CCIPrice   - CCI price: 0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted.
CCILevel   - the upper level of CCI. The lower level is equal to - CCILevel.

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7625

