Indicator Operation Principle

The arrows are drawn in the following case:



BUY:

RSI is higher than the upper level (determined by RSILowerLevel). With the default settings - above 40.

CCI is below the lower level. With the default settings - below -200



If CheckLastRSIZone is enabled, then the last overbought/oversold zone of the RSI is checked by the (RSILowerLevel_2) level.

If ReverseRSIZone=false, for the arrow to appear, the last zone to be above the upper level, with the default settings - above 70.

If ReverseRSIZone=true, the last value of RSI must be a value lower than the lower level, with the default settings - below 30.



SELL:

Similarly, but in reverse.

Indicator Parameters

RSIPeriod - RSI period.

RSIPrice - RSI price: 0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted.

RSILowerLevel - the lower level of RSI, the upper level is defined as 100-RSILowerLevel. RSI below the lower level is considered a bearish trend, above the upper level - bullish.

RSILowerLevel_2 - the lower level of RSI, used for determining the last overbought or oversold zone. The upper level is defined as 100-RSILowerLevel_2.

CheckLastRSIZone - check the last overbought/oversold zone of RSI.

ReverseRSIZone - reverse the last overbought/oversold zone of RSI.

CCIPeriod - CCI period

CCIPrice - CCI price: 0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted.

CCILevel - the upper level of CCI. The lower level is equal to - CCILevel.