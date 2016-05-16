Watch how to download trading robots for free
NinaEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Author: emsjoflo
The NinaEA Expert Advisor. Uses the indicators: NINA and 0_IndInverse.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7627
