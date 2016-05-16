The names of the macroprograms and versions of tests and optimizations:

1) The "Multy_DATA" macroprogram - testing by the specified time intervals.

Performs sequential testing over the predetermined time intervals,

the number and duration of the intervals can be set manually in the array of the "TestCommander" script.

When increasing or decreasing the number of time intervals, it is necessary

to specify the number of lines in the array accordingly (below the tick V )

2) The "Multy_TF" - macroprogram - testing by the specified time frames (periods), parameters are set in the array

Performs sequential testing over the predetermined periods, set in the array of the "TestCommander" script.

These parameters can be set manually.

The "MultySymbol" macroprogram - sequential testing by the currency pairs specified in the array of the "TestCommander" script,

When increasing or decreasing the number of currency pairs (symbols), it is necessary to

to specify the corresponding number of lines in the array (below the tick V )

4) The "MultyVariable" macroprogram - testing by the variables specified in the array of the "TestCommander" script,

it is necessary to set both the variable names and test values, the unused variable names

should be set to =""; (empty value designation)

5) The "StabilityTest" macroprogram - stability check, testing is performed by three criteria simultaneously -

MultySymbol (testing by symbols),

Multy_DATA (testing by time intervals),

Multy_TF (testing by time frames).

the parameters are substituted from the corresponding arrays of the "TestCommander" script.

6) The "OneOptim" macroprogram - performs optimization of the parameters, followed by filtering of unprofitable trades,

removing duplicates, filtering by the number of minimum and maximum trades per day, results sorting

in the order specified by the user at the start. The result is output to a report file in the "Report" folder.

7) The "Complex" macroprogram -complex optimization followed by testing,

filtering and sorting of the obtained values, the best values are checked for stability

the best results are output to a report file.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The program checks the availability and status of available history before the testing or optimization begins.

To perform specialized optimizations the program implements the ability to

pass commands to the EA and receive the response information from it immediately during the optimization process

It implements the ability to perform automatic optimization at the specified time by running it from the EA.

Up to 10 variables are available at a time for testing and optimization.

The program has the ability of adding custom macroprograms for testing and optimization

the program and a more detailed description can be found in the attached archive.