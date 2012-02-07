CodeBaseSections
ColorStdDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7011
(20)
colorstddev.mq5 (7.04 KB)
This is the most visually convenient trend power indicator based on Standard Deviation data.

The values of this indicator are shown in points and compared with MaxTrendLevel, MiddLeTrendLevel and FlatLevel levels that are indicator input parameters. Histogram bars can be colored in four colors depending on the comparison results. The values of these parameters must be set separately for each chart.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int period = 12;                            // Smoothing period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_EMA;            // Histogram smoothing method
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price
input int MaxTrendLevel=100;                      // Maximum trend level
input int MiddLeTrendLevel=40;                    // Middle trend level
input int FlatLevel=10;                           // Flat level

ColorStdDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/761

