ColorStdDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7011
This is the most visually convenient trend power indicator based on Standard Deviation data.
The values of this indicator are shown in points and compared with MaxTrendLevel, MiddLeTrendLevel and FlatLevel levels that are indicator input parameters. Histogram bars can be colored in four colors depending on the comparison results. The values of these parameters must be set separately for each chart.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input int period = 12; // Smoothing period input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_EMA; // Histogram smoothing method input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price input int MaxTrendLevel=100; // Maximum trend level input int MiddLeTrendLevel=40; // Middle trend level input int FlatLevel=10; // Flat level
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/761
