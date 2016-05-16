Join our fan page
CTG-Modify Date - script for MetaTrader 4
The CTG-Modify Date script servers for fixing the chart with the consideration of the weekends, holidays and holes. It is necessary to extend the chart in order to correctly detect the calendar cycles and target areas.
Features of the script:
- Date correction according to the calendar time:
- Filling the gaps with a line:
- Filling the gaps with bars:
- Changing the chart timeframe (period converter);
- Update of the modified chart in real time;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7559
