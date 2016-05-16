CodeBaseSections
Indicators

FX10setup - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor
Published:
Fx10Setup.mq4 (5.26 KB) view
Author: palanka

The indicator shows when to sell and when to buy. But it is not so simple.


FractalChannel_v1 FractalChannel_v1

Quite interesting method for plotting a channel. Despite the obvious plotting primitivism, it can be useful during the flat level analysis (for example, if you had no access to the terminal in a while, and it is necessary to assess the past events quickly).

CTG-Modify Date CTG-Modify Date

The script fixes the chart by extending it with the consideration of the weekends and holidays.

ADXm ADXm

The ADXm indicator, unlike the traditional one, allows to see the positive and negative waves of the trend. The method for working with this indicator is the same as with the traditional one.

Pivot-2 Pivot-2

Another version of determining the pivot point of the next day.