Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FX10setup - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22389
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: palanka
The indicator shows when to sell and when to buy. But it is not so simple.
The indicator shows when to sell and when to buy. But it is not so simple.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7564
FractalChannel_v1
Quite interesting method for plotting a channel. Despite the obvious plotting primitivism, it can be useful during the flat level analysis (for example, if you had no access to the terminal in a while, and it is necessary to assess the past events quickly).CTG-Modify Date
The script fixes the chart by extending it with the consideration of the weekends and holidays.