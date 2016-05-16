Watch how to download trading robots for free
FractalChannel_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: igorad
Quite interesting method for plotting a channel. Despite the obvious plotting primitivism, it can be useful during the flat level analysis (for example, if you had no access to the terminal in a while, and it is necessary to assess the past events quickly).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7563
