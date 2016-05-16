CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CoeffofLine_true2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
18584
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Ramdass

Displays the probable direction of the price movement in future.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7556

ADX BARS ADX BARS

Paints the bars in the color corresponding to the current trend. Based on ADX.

MaxRange MaxRange

Displays the High and Low price for the specified number of bars.

Firebird hma [I] Firebird hma [I]

The indicator displays the channel.

CTG-Modify Date CTG-Modify Date

The script fixes the chart by extending it with the consideration of the weekends and holidays.