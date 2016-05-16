Watch how to download trading robots for free
EMA-Crossover_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 24986
Author: Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)
The indicator is very simple, and it requires certain mental and psychological efforts.
- If there is a minus (for example, at 9:15) and if an opposite signal appears - CLOSE THE MINUS without a second thought, the plus will compensate it.
- If news are coming - this system will not be helpful. Wait for the situation to calm down.
If there is 10 point fluctuation, it should not be used, it will only be a hassle.
- IMPORTANT ADDITION !
Signal for opening is valid only if the difference of EMA3 and EMA7 is at least 3 points.
Otherwise, it is possible to get into a "snake" and have a dozen consecutive minuses, this happens in a thin flat. More...
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7453
