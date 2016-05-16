CodeBaseSections
Indicators

EMA-Crossover_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
24986
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)

The indicator is very simple, and it requires certain mental and psychological efforts.



  • If there is a minus (for example, at 9:15) and if an opposite signal appears - CLOSE THE MINUS without a second thought, the plus will compensate it.
  • If news are coming - this system will not be helpful. Wait for the situation to calm down.

  • If there is 10 point fluctuation, it should not be used, it will only be a hassle.

  • IMPORTANT ADDITION !
    ----------------------------
    Signal for opening is valid only if the difference of EMA3 and EMA7 is at least 3 points.
    Otherwise, it is possible to get into a "snake" and have a dozen consecutive minuses, this happens in a thin flat. More...

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7453

