CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DayImpuls_T3_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
18176
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance 
Author: supplemented by Modest

The modified version of the DayImplus 1.1 indicator. 


Added:
  • Added smoothing by the t3 method. Added channels.
  • Slightly changed the algorithm to ease the perception of the code. DOES NOT affect the essence of the original in any way.
  • Remove the excess graphics, introduce the display modes
  • DisplayMode=0 - Displays DayImpuls and smoothed curve
  • DisplayMode=1 - Displays only DayImpuls
  • DisplayMode=2 - Displays only the smoothed curve

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7451

Complex_pairs Complex_pairs

A clearly visible fractal is required to determine a signal. The second point is the presence of an auxiliary (reference) peak. A signal line is drawn from the fractal through this auxiliary peak...

Complex_Common Complex_Common

This is an impulse or signal indicator. It is very sensitive and quickly responds to the price movements.

EMA-Crossover_Signal EMA-Crossover_Signal

The indicator is very simple, and it requires certain mental and psychological efforts.

EMAPredictive3 EMAPredictive3

This is a very simplistic method, one of the best in the signal processing and target tracking.