Author: supplemented by Modest
The modified version of the DayImplus 1.1 indicator.
Added:
- Added smoothing by the t3 method. Added channels.
- Slightly changed the algorithm to ease the perception of the code. DOES NOT affect the essence of the original in any way.
- Remove the excess graphics, introduce the display modes
- DisplayMode=0 - Displays DayImpuls and smoothed curve
- DisplayMode=1 - Displays only DayImpuls
- DisplayMode=2 - Displays only the smoothed curve
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7451
