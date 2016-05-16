CodeBaseSections
Complex_Common - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Simeon Semenych

This is an impulse or signal indicator. It is very sensitive and quickly responds to the price movements.
Article about cluster indicators.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7449

