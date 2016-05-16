Watch how to download trading robots for free
Bunnygirl Cross and Daily Open - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: David W. Thomas
Based on the intersection of the averages. The author of the system states that about 90% of the trades are positive. And considering its exit strategy, it is possible to collect a rather big profit during a trend. Run on EURUSD M30.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7448
ASCT1sig
The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.ADX Crossing
Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.
Complex_Common
This is an impulse or signal indicator. It is very sensitive and quickly responds to the price movements.Complex_pairs
A clearly visible fractal is required to determine a signal. The second point is the presence of an auxiliary (reference) peak. A signal line is drawn from the fractal through this auxiliary peak...