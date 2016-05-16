Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.

This is an impulse or signal indicator. It is very sensitive and quickly responds to the price movements.

A clearly visible fractal is required to determine a signal. The second point is the presence of an auxiliary (reference) peak. A signal line is drawn from the fractal through this auxiliary peak...