CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bunnygirl Cross and Daily Open - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
21762
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: David W. Thomas

Based on the intersection of the averages. The author of the system states that about 90% of the trades are positive. And considering its exit strategy, it is possible to collect a rather big profit during a trend. Run on EURUSD M30.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7448

ASCT1sig ASCT1sig

The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.

ADX Crossing ADX Crossing

Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.

Complex_Common Complex_Common

This is an impulse or signal indicator. It is very sensitive and quickly responds to the price movements.

Complex_pairs Complex_pairs

A clearly visible fractal is required to determine a signal. The second point is the presence of an auxiliary (reference) peak. A signal line is drawn from the fractal through this auxiliary peak...