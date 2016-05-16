CodeBaseSections
rvmFractalsLevel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Profi_R

An interesting indicator that plots the trading channel by fractals and adds a Fibonacci fan on top.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7426

DynamicRS_3CLines DynamicRS_3CLines

The fourth indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.

i-Sessions i-Sessions

The trade sessions indicator.

rvmGann_sv8 rvmGann_sv8

The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a ZigZag.

TimeZones TimeZones

Displays 3 vertical lines each for a time zone.