CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

rvmGann_sv8 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
17337
Rating:
(10)
Published:
rvmGann_sv8.mq4 (15.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Profi_R

The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a ZigZag.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7427

rvmFractalsLevel rvmFractalsLevel

An interesting indicator that plots the trading channel by fractals and adds a Fibonacci fan on top.

DynamicRS_3CLines DynamicRS_3CLines

The fourth indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.

TimeZones TimeZones

Displays 3 vertical lines each for a time zone.

Super-signals Super-signals

This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.