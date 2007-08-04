CodeBaseSections
Experts

e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 4

Views:
23656
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
e-TurboFx.mq4 (4.14 KB) view
extern string _tmp1_ = " --- Trade parameters ---";
extern int N = 3; - numbers of bars to check
extern double Lots = 0.1; - lots value
extern int StopLoss = 70; - stoploss value in points
extern int TakeProfit = 120; - takeprofit value in points
extern int Slippage = 3; - max. allowable slippage value
extern int Magic = 50607; - unique identifier of expert's orders

 

