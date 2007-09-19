The indicator Alternative Ichimoku was developed as an alternative to the famous indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. To forecast prices, it is better to use on one timeframe both indicators - Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Alternative Ichimoku, and you will get quite a precise forecast. The indicator was developed as a tool for working not with stocks, but with main currency pairs. Here are chart profiles for currency pairs, used by the author:

Pair Time SSP SSKEURGBP 4H 44 38CADCHF 4H 62 52CADJPY 4H 48 36GBPUSD 4H 44 36GBPCHF 4H 34 29GBPJPY 4H 36 29EURUSD 4H 34 34EURCHF 4H 72 50EURJPY 4H 72 36USDCAD 4H 24 60USDCHF 4H 34 29USDJPY 4H 34 29

The main difference from Ichimoku Kinko Hyo consists in shorter periods of the indicator calculation. This allows considering currencies' entering the cloud as an anticipatory signal, and not a categorical assertion of a pivot or trend end.