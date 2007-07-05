CodeBaseSections
Waddah Attar Buy Sell Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
52912
Rating:
(17)
This indicator separate Buy Volume and Sell Volume .. you never see like this before

It Draws three histogram:

  • Red - Sell Volume
  • Green - Buy Volume
  • Yellow - Defrence

