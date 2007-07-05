Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Waddah Attar Buy Sell Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 52912
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator separate Buy Volume and Sell Volume .. you never see like this before
It Draws three histogram:
- Red - Sell Volume
- Green - Buy Volume
- Yellow - Defrence
FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI
This FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI idicator draws RSI self adjusting overbought-oversold that were suggested by David Sepiashvili.FX5_MACD_Divergence
This is another flavour of the original divergence indicator. It detects divergence between price and MACD indicator and gives Buy or Sell signals according to the divergence type.
Waddah Attar Strong Level
This indicator is very powerful .. It draws Month - Week - Day - H4 Level or Range. with backtest true or false.FXA0 - RSI Crossing 50 plus ATR ver1.2.mq4
This indicator is based on the Jamie Saettele Going Beyond 70 and 30 system. Basically RSI crosses and ATR for entry.