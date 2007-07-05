This is another flavour of the original divergence indicator. It detects divergence between price and MACD indicator and gives Buy or Sell signals according to the divergence type.

This FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI idicator draws RSI self adjusting overbought-oversold that were suggested by David Sepiashvili.

This indicator is very powerful .. It draws Month - Week - Day - H4 Level or Range. with backtest true or false.

This indicator is based on the Jamie Saettele Going Beyond 70 and 30 system. Basically RSI crosses and ATR for entry.