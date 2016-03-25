Watch how to download trading robots for free
BBsqueeze - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Nick Bilak
Another indicator based on the «Bollinger bands». Good for displaying «Where the trend is, and where the flat is».
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7182
BBwithFractdev
Literally, "Bollinger bands with a fractional ratio of deviation."Murrey_Math_Line_X
Murrey Math (ММ) is a trading system suitable for any markets. The MM system comprises two main components: geometry, used for measuring the price movements of the specified market, and a set of rules based on the Gann technique and Japanese candlesticks.
BBhisto
One of the most interesting modifications of Bollinger bands. It shows the standard deviation in the bar representation.3-line MACD
This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.