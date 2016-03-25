Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BBwithFractdev - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14887
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Kim Igor V. aka KimIV
Literally, "Bollinger bands with a fractional ratio of deviation."
Literally, "Bollinger bands with a fractional ratio of deviation."
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7181
Murrey_Math_Line_X
Murrey Math (ММ) is a trading system suitable for any markets. The MM system comprises two main components: geometry, used for measuring the price movements of the specified market, and a set of rules based on the Gann technique and Japanese candlesticks.3shadeopen
One of the indicators that display the session times.