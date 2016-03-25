Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20857
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: VMesquita
Displays the type of candlestick or small pattern in accordance with the general setting.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7175
Pattern Alert v1.1
A more advanced patterns analyzer. In addition, it generates a signal.DJ Lines
The DJ Lines belongs to the Pivot group. All similar indicators operate on the principle - «Based on the values of the previous day (days) it is possible to calculate a point, passing which would mean a change in the trend».
Solar Winds
As it can be seen, the indicator is perfect. Simply buy at the second black bar and sell at the second red bar. And take all the movement literally pip by pip.Instantaneous Trend Line
One of the indicators I recommend to novices as the entry indicator.