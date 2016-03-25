The DJ Lines belongs to the Pivot group. All similar indicators operate on the principle - «Based on the values of the previous day (days) it is possible to calculate a point, passing which would mean a change in the trend».

As it can be seen, the indicator is perfect. Simply buy at the second black bar and sell at the second red bar. And take all the movement literally pip by pip.

One of the indicators I recommend to novices as the entry indicator.