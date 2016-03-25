CodeBaseSections
Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Pattern.mq4
Author: VMesquita

Displays the type of candlestick or small pattern in accordance with the general setting.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7175

Pattern Alert v1.1 Pattern Alert v1.1

A more advanced patterns analyzer. In addition, it generates a signal.

DJ Lines DJ Lines

The DJ Lines belongs to the Pivot group. All similar indicators operate on the principle - «Based on the values of the previous day (days) it is possible to calculate a point, passing which would mean a change in the trend».

Solar Winds Solar Winds

As it can be seen, the indicator is perfect. Simply buy at the second black bar and sell at the second red bar. And take all the movement literally pip by pip.

Instantaneous Trend Line Instantaneous Trend Line

One of the indicators I recommend to novices as the entry indicator.