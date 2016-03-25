Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Instantaneous Trend Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19775
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Aborigen
One of the indicators I recommend to novices as the entry indicator.
One of the best methods for training the main precepts of trading (to set stops, not to set take profits, to let profit grow, to exit at flats and so on).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7177
As it can be seen, the indicator is perfect. Simply buy at the second black bar and sell at the second red bar. And take all the movement literally pip by pip.Pattern
Displays the type of candlestick or small pattern in accordance with the general setting.
The idea of this indicator is quite simple: draw lines to remember the current phase of the market and who "rules" the market.3shadeopen
One of the indicators that display the session times.