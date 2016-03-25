CodeBaseSections
Bollinger Bands %b - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
The most common and essential modification of Bollinger bands. Displays the standard deviation in a separate window, without disturbing the trading psychologically.

Bollinger Bands %b

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7165

