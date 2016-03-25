Watch how to download trading robots for free
Plagiat - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 14202
HMA.mq4 Copyright © 2006 WizardSerg <wizardserg@mail.ru>, ForexMagazine #104 wizardserg@mail.ru Revised by IgorAD,igorad2003@yahoo.co.uk Personalized by iGoR AKA FXiGoR for the Trend Slope Trading method (T_S_T)
The name of the indicator is left as it was: Plagiat. In the original version it was HMA.mq4 (based on a publication in ForexMagazine #104").
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7146
