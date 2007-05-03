Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar Weekly Pivot Fibo Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 34504
Published:
Updated:
This indicator Draw True Weekly Pivot Line and seven levels Up ( R1,R2,R3 ... ) and seven levels Down ( S1,S2,S3 ...) with back test. This indicator consists of tow indicators Waddah_Attar_Weekly_Pivot_Fibo_First.mq4 and Waddah_Attar_Weekly_Pivot_Fibo_Second.mq4
I can't draw 15 lines in same indicator, so I make tow indicators. Put the tow indicators on the chart to draw all the levels.
Waddah Attar Pivot Fibo Dayly Indicator
This indicator Draw True Pivot Line and seven levels Up ( R1,R2,R3 ... ) and seven levels Down ( S1,S2,S3 ...) with back test.FX5_FiboSpiralScript
This script will plot Fibonacci golden spiral on the chart.
Frank_ud
The Expert Adviser Frank_ud all time in the market in both sides.Waddah Attar Dayly CAMERILLA
This Indicator Draw Dayly CAMERILLA Levels H1 H2 H3 H4 L1 L2 L3 L4 with back test.