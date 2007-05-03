

This indicator Draw True Weekly Pivot Line and seven levels Up ( R1,R2,R3 ... ) and seven levels Down ( S1,S2,S3 ...) with back test. This indicator consists of tow indicators Waddah_Attar_Weekly_Pivot_Fibo_First.mq4 and Waddah_Attar_Weekly_Pivot_Fibo_Second.mq4



I can't draw 15 lines in same indicator, so I make tow indicators. Put the tow indicators on the chart to draw all the levels.



