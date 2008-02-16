CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ultimate Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
37707
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Ultimate oscillator offered by Larry Williams is a weighted average of values of three stochastic indicators defined on a short, medium and long periods.


The length of periods is usually in the correlation 1:2:4 (doubling) or 1:2:3 (multiplicity). Periods should be chosen according to characteristics of a certain market. Recommended values are: 7-14-28 or 7-14-21.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7063

MACDCCI MACDCCI

simple EA Works well on 1Min EURUSD

FractalAMA FractalAMA

Indicator Fractal AMA.

Williams' Accumulation/Distribution, W A/D Williams' Accumulation/Distribution, W A/D

The indicator Williams' Accumulation/Distribution, W_A/D is the accumulated sum of positive "accumulative" price movements and negative "distributive" ones.

Volume Rate of Change - VROC Volume Rate of Change - VROC

The indicator is equivalent of one of the oldest classical indicators, ROC. The prices are replaced with volumes in this present indicator.