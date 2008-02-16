Join our fan page
Ultimate Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Ultimate oscillator offered by Larry Williams is a weighted average of values of three stochastic indicators defined on a short, medium and long periods.
The length of periods is usually in the correlation 1:2:4 (doubling) or 1:2:3 (multiplicity). Periods should be chosen according to characteristics of a certain market. Recommended values are: 7-14-28 or 7-14-21.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7063
