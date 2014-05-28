Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CandleColorCounter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- saeed Mollanezhad
- Views:
- 10227
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator counts Bull and Bear candles in Bar_Period bars and calculates percent.
When blue line is up to 61.8% and red line is down to 38.2%, the trend is completed. When blue and red lines are near 50%, the trend is started.
QuotesDemo
Example of getting world index quotes from Google Finance.SignalsDemo
The EA shows information on available trading signals' features, allows to manage their copying settings, as well as subscribe to and unsubscribe from signal copying.
Multi-Currency Indicator with USD reference
The indicator is designed to show how the seven major currencies have moved against the US dollar.Bollinger Percent B
This is Bollinger Bands %b indicator for MetaTrader 5.