The SignalsDemo EA shows operations of trading signal management functions.

The EA shows information on available trading signals' features, allows to manage their copying settings, as well as subscribe to and unsubscribe from signal copying.

Log in the terminal (enter your login and password in MQL5.community using Main Menu->Service->Settings, Community tab) and authorize changes of signal settings when the EA is launching:





Fig. 1 Signal settings when the EA is launching



Fig. 2. Trading signals management in MetaTrader 5. The SignalsDemo EA