CodeBaseSections
Experts

QuotesDemo - expert for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Experts\QuotesDemo\
quotesdialog.mqh (5.53 KB) view
tableparser.mqh (12.49 KB) view
quotesdemo.mq5 (4.05 KB) view
Example of getting world index quotes from Google Finance using WebRequest function. Data is updated in 10 seconds.

Add URL "https://www.google.com/finance" in the trusted URL list (Main Menu->Service->Settings, Expert Advisers tab):

Fig. 1. Adding Google Finance to the list of allowed URLs

Fig. 2. Realtime World Stock Indices from Google Finance

