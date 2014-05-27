Join our fan page
QuotesDemo - expert for MetaTrader 5
Example of getting world index quotes from Google Finance using WebRequest function. Data is updated in 10 seconds.
Add URL "https://www.google.com/finance" in the trusted URL list (Main Menu->Service->Settings, Expert Advisers tab):
Fig. 1 Add Google Finance in the trusted URL list
Fig. 2. World index quotes from Google Finance web-site
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11410
