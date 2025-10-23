CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR without iATR() with smoothing Wilder by William210.mq5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6132
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Good morning.

If this code malfunctions for whatever reasons, forgetting or MQL5 upgrades, let me know so I can correct it, thank you

You can find all my multi timeFrame indicator codes or not, in CodeBase or on the Marketplace, free or purchasable, by searching for "William210".


Why this code?

The Average True Range (ATR) indicator, developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978, allows traders to measure the volatility of an asset by averaging the largest True Ranges over a given period. This information is valuable for understanding price movements and identifying trading opportunities.

Remember that the original ATR indicator from 1978 did not include this smoothing.

Wilder Smoothing was later introduced and helps smooth out fluctuations in the ATR indicator, making it easier to analyse. This is a simple moving average applied to ATR values, usually over a 14-period period.


May this code help you

Don't forget to put a star and ask me as a friend to be the first to be notified when my code is published in codebase or the marketplace

I wrote other simple codes in CodeBase:

I offer many of these indicators in the Marketplace, search for me "William210"

Adaptative moving average using iama()

Adx using iadx()

Alligator using alligator()

ATR using iatr( )

The ATR is very useful for other indicators, such as SuperTrend which I offer in the marketplace

Awesome oscillator without iao()

Bollinger bands using ibands()

Donchian channel

Envelopes using ienvelopes()

Ishimoku using iishimoku()

Keltener channel

MACD using imacd()

Momentum using iMomentum()

Moving average using ima(), using the native functions SimpleMA(), ExponentialMA(), SmoothedMA(), LinearWeightedMA()
 Ioffer many multi-timeframe smoothing options in the marketplace.

Simple average => EMA, SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Volume-weighted averages, VWMA, VEMA, EVWMA

double and more exponential Average, DEMA

RSI, with or not irsi()

Stochastic using istochastic()


If you have code ideas to help or serve as a basis, request it on this thread

ATR without iATR() with smoothing Wilder by William210






Translated from French by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/fr/code/50547

ExpPinBar - Expert Advisor for Pin Bar Price Action patterns ExpPinBar - Expert Advisor for Pin Bar Price Action patterns

Expert Advisor based on iPinBar Pin Bar Finder + several different trailing indicators

Real time market intelligence Real time market intelligence

The Master Intelligence EA analyzes market data through 8+ modules, each providing unique insights.

Wave Weis Bar Force Wave Weis Bar Force

WaveWeisBarForce is a custom indicator based on Weis Waves logic. It accumulates volume into directional waves (bullish or bearish) and displays them as histograms with intensity levels. Bullish waves: 4 levels of green, from light to Lime. Bearish waves: 4 levels of red, from light to Red. WaveMax (white): shows the bar with the highest volume inside each wave. WaveClimax (yellow): highlights record accumulated volume across waves. This indicator helps traders visualise market pressure by volume accumulation and wave intensity, improving intraday and swing analysis.

RSI MA Signal Indicator RSI MA Signal Indicator

A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Plots Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below the MA.