Good morning.

If this code malfunctions for whatever reasons, forgetting or MQL5 upgrades, let me know so I can correct it, thank you

You can find all my multi timeFrame indicator codes or not, in CodeBase or on the Marketplace, free or purchasable, by searching for "William210".

Why this code?

The Average True Range (ATR) indicator, developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978, allows traders to measure the volatility of an asset by averaging the largest True Ranges over a given period. This information is valuable for understanding price movements and identifying trading opportunities.

Remember that the original ATR indicator from 1978 did not include this smoothing.

Wilder Smoothing was later introduced and helps smooth out fluctuations in the ATR indicator, making it easier to analyse. This is a simple moving average applied to ATR values, usually over a 14-period period.

May this code help you

Don't forget to put a star and ask me as a friend to be the first to be notified when my code is published in codebase or the marketplace

I wrote other simple codes in CodeBase:

I offer many of these indicators in the Marketplace, search for me "William210"

Adaptative moving average using iama()

Adx using iadx()

Alligator using alligator()

ATR using iatr( )

The ATR is very useful for other indicators, such as SuperTrend which I offer in the marketplace

Awesome oscillator without iao()

Bollinger bands using ibands()

Donchian channel

Envelopes using ienvelopes()

Ishimoku using iishimoku()

Keltener channel

MACD using imacd()

Momentum using iMomentum()

Moving average using ima(), using the native functions SimpleMA(), ExponentialMA(), SmoothedMA(), LinearWeightedMA()

Ioffer many multi-timeframe smoothing options in the marketplace.

Simple average => EMA, SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Volume-weighted averages, VWMA, VEMA, EVWMA

double and more exponential Average, DEMA

RSI, with or not irsi()

Stochastic using istochastic()

If you have code ideas to help or serve as a basis, request it on this thread







