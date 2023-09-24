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AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - code for beginners by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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AMA Adaptative Moving Average beginner tutorial - Terminal

AMA Adaptative Moving Average beginner tutorial - Inputs

AMA Adaptative Moving Average beginner tutorial - Colors


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