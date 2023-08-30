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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iRSI Very Simple - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Ima() very simply.
A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.AllAverages v4.9 MT5
One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.
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