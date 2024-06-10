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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MovingAverages.mqh Part I - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MovingAverages.mqh Part I
A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free.
Offer under conditions.
Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.
Beginner Programming: Moving Average Crossover with and without Martingale functionality
Moving averages are useless. In fact, some argue that the best way to lose money for a beginner are MA-Price crossover strategies. But is it possible to make it work?Delete all objects on chart (main window and sub window) with drag and drop
It will delete all objects on the chart when the compiled executable is dragged onto the chart
Screenshots with keyboard key press
Capture widescreen screenshots by pressing the 's' hotkey on the keyboardEasy to use Hedging Class for MQL5 by Peter Mueller
This EA is a demonstration of how you can implement your own Hedging strategy with the help of the include file.