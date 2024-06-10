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MovingAverages.mqh Part I - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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MovingAverages.mqh Part I

A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free.


Offer under conditions.


Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.

MovingAverages.mqh Part I by Wiliam210


Beginner Programming: Moving Average Crossover with and without Martingale functionality Beginner Programming: Moving Average Crossover with and without Martingale functionality

Moving averages are useless. In fact, some argue that the best way to lose money for a beginner are MA-Price crossover strategies. But is it possible to make it work?

Delete all objects on chart (main window and sub window) with drag and drop Delete all objects on chart (main window and sub window) with drag and drop

It will delete all objects on the chart when the compiled executable is dragged onto the chart

Screenshots with keyboard key press Screenshots with keyboard key press

Capture widescreen screenshots by pressing the 's' hotkey on the keyboard

Easy to use Hedging Class for MQL5 by Peter Mueller Easy to use Hedging Class for MQL5 by Peter Mueller

This EA is a demonstration of how you can implement your own Hedging strategy with the help of the include file.