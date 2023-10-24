Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Keltner Channel code for beginners by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6697
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simplest CSV file reader
Provide simplest class to read and parse CSV fileMT5 CCI with shift parameter
The default CCI in MT5 doesn't have the shift parameter. This script implements the shift.
Donchian Channel for beginners by William210
Donchian Channel for traders or young developers by William210Swing Highs and Lows
Anlayse swing highs and lows