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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AO - Awesome Oscillator - without iAO() code for beginners by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
My apologies, this code is no longer available and I don't know how to remove/hide it from codebase
Here is the comparison between the two indicators. They are quite identical
Marubozu
A Marubozo is a long-bodied candlestick with no shadow, from the Japanese word meaning "close-cropped". Candlestick charts look at the opening and closing price on a single day and are used by technical traders.AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - code for beginners by William210
AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5
Symbol Filling Policy Determination
This function allows you to retrieve and return the filling policy of a symbol in MetaTrader 5. This is useful for making trading decisions based on the filling policy of a specific financial instrument.ATR - Average True Range - code for beginners by William210
ATR - Average True Range - beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5