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Indicators

AO - Awesome Oscillator - without iAO() code for beginners by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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My apologies, this code is no longer available and I don't know how to remove/hide it from codebase Moving average tutorial - Terminal

Moving average tutorial - Inputs

Moving average tutorial - Colors


Here is the comparison between the two indicators. They are quite identical

Moving average tutorial - Comparaison






    Marubozu Marubozu

    A Marubozo is a long-bodied candlestick with no shadow, from the Japanese word meaning "close-cropped". Candlestick charts look at the opening and closing price on a single day and are used by technical traders.

    AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - code for beginners by William210 AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - code for beginners by William210

    AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

    Symbol Filling Policy Determination Symbol Filling Policy Determination

    This function allows you to retrieve and return the filling policy of a symbol in MetaTrader 5. This is useful for making trading decisions based on the filling policy of a specific financial instrument.

    ATR - Average True Range - code for beginners by William210 ATR - Average True Range - code for beginners by William210

    ATR - Average True Range - beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5