WaveWeisBarForce - Accumulated wave volume (Weis)

WaveWeisBarForce is an indicator that applies the logic of volume waves (Weis) to identify accumulations and changes in market direction.

It adds up the volume while the trend remains unchanged. When the direction changes, it starts a new wave and resets the accumulation to zero.

Intensity is calculated by levels, according to the ratio between the volume of the current wave and the largest recent accumulation ( Intensity window).

Input parameters

Volume_type - Defines the volume source (tick or real).

Intensity - Bar window used for intensity reference.

Bullish Levels (1 to 4) - Scale of green, from lightest to LIME .

Bearish Levels (1 to 4) - Red scale, from lightest to RED.

Example of the input parameters screen:

Visual interpretation

Bullish Levels Level 1: Very light green (low intensity wave). Level 2: Light green. Level 3: Medium green. Level 4: LIME (maximum intensity bullish wave).

Bearish Levels Level 1: Very light red (low intensity wave). Level 2: Light red. Level 3: Medium red. Level 4: RED (maximum intensity bearish wave).

WaveMax (white) - Marks the bar with the highest volume within the current wave.

WaveClimax (yellow) - Marks when the current wave's accumulation exceeds the best historical accumulation.

Example of the indicator applied to the chart:

Notes