It will automatically plot a colored horizontal line on the previous open/highs/lows/close of the selected period, and it will make the lines consistent on this price when switching timeframes.

This is a helper function which enables you to find the price of the symbol (the prices on the Y-axis) wherever you click the mouse on the chart. Using OnChartEvent, we don't have an MQL5 function in the API to do this, we can only obtain X and Y pixel values with mouse click.