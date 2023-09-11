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Stochastic code for beginners by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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7563
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(7)
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My apologies, this code is no longer available and I don't know how to remove/hide it from codebase


Stochastic beginner tutorial - Terminal

Stochastic beginner tutorial - Inputs

Stochastic beginner tutorial - Colors

Stochastic beginner tutorial - Levels



Plot the previous candlestick OHLC of the selected period Plot the previous candlestick OHLC of the selected period

It will automatically plot a colored horizontal line on the previous open/highs/lows/close of the selected period, and it will make the lines consistent on this price when switching timeframes.

Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function) Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function)

This is a helper function which enables you to find the price of the symbol (the prices on the Y-axis) wherever you click the mouse on the chart. Using OnChartEvent, we don't have an MQL5 function in the API to do this, we can only obtain X and Y pixel values with mouse click.

Automatic Chart Refresher Automatic Chart Refresher

A tool which refreshes the chart automatically and will make active indicators update if something stopped plotting on the chart.

Advisor Based on RSI and Martingale Advisor Based on RSI and Martingale

"This advisor uses the RSI indicator to determine optimal entry and exit points in the market. A unique feature of the advisor is its martingale strategy, which allows for position reversal with an increased lot size during market reversals. The advisor offers flexible trading time settings: you can set a working time range and disable trading during specific hours to filter out news events."