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ATR - Average True Range - code for beginners by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

My apologies, this code is no longer available and I don't know how to remove/hide it from codebase

ATR beginner tutorial - Terminal

ATR beginner tutorial - Inputs

ATR beginner tutorial - Colors



Symbol Filling Policy Determination Symbol Filling Policy Determination

This function allows you to retrieve and return the filling policy of a symbol in MetaTrader 5. This is useful for making trading decisions based on the filling policy of a specific financial instrument.

AO - Awesome Oscillator - without iAO() code for beginners by William210 AO - Awesome Oscillator - without iAO() code for beginners by William210

AO - Awesome Oscillator - without iAO() beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

Check for Market Open Hours Check for Market Open Hours

This Include File checks for Market Open Hours. An EA to test it is also included.

Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for MT5 Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for MT5

This is an mql5 Expert Advisor trading the breakouts and using Martin Gale risk management.