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New Candle or Bar formation. - expert for MetaTrader 5

Clinton Dennis Edem
Clinton Dennis Edem

Clinton Dennis Edem

5 (5)
I am a talented and innovative MetaQuotes 4 & 5 programmer, i develop EAs, Scripts and indicators with a passion for pushing the boundaries of trading technology. With over half a decade of experience in the industry, I have mastered the intricacies of the MetaQuotes 4 & 5 platform and possesses a
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New candle formation code

This Bot detects the open of a new candle on any set timeframe, thereby making it easier to run a one-time code, place trades and call other functions. The code is written in the OnTick() function.

the PERIOD_CURRENT is the timeframe at which you want to detect a new candle formation, you can change it to your preferred timeframe.

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle Detecting the start of a new bar or candle

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle in an Expert Advisor's OnTick() event handler.

Calendar Calendar

Calendar - fundamental analysis on history and real-time.

Back kick Back kick

Algorithm cycle: when there are no open positions, open two opposite positions. Wait for both positions to close.

MA Trend 2 MA Trend 2

Trading system by iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Development of MA Trend.