Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
New Candle or Bar formation. - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4725
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Bot detects the open of a new candle on any set timeframe, thereby making it easier to run a one-time code, place trades and call other functions. The code is written in the OnTick() function.
the PERIOD_CURRENT is the timeframe at which you want to detect a new candle formation, you can change it to your preferred timeframe.
Detecting the start of a new bar or candle
Detecting the start of a new bar or candle in an Expert Advisor's OnTick() event handler.Calendar
Calendar - fundamental analysis on history and real-time.
Back kick
Algorithm cycle: when there are no open positions, open two opposite positions. Wait for both positions to close.MA Trend 2
Trading system by iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Development of MA Trend.