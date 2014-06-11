CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CronexAO_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4403
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
cronexao.mq5 (13.66 KB) view
cronexao_signal.mq5 (26.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The CronexAO_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexAO indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The source of a signals is the mutual arrangement of the main and signal lines of the indicator. The indicator displays the color of the cloud of the source CronexAO indicator. Color stars on the line occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires CronexAO.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator CronexAO_Signal

Figure 1. Indicator CronexAO_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2411

i-AMA-Optimum_HTF i-AMA-Optimum_HTF

The i-AMA-Optimum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

i-HighLow_Channel_HTF i-HighLow_Channel_HTF

The i-HighLow indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexAC_Signal CronexAC_Signal

The CronexAC_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexAC indicator with a fixed timeframe.

VROC_HTF VROC_HTF

The VROC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.