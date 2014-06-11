The CronexAO_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexAO indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The source of a signals is the mutual arrangement of the main and signal lines of the indicator. The indicator displays the color of the cloud of the source CronexAO indicator. Color stars on the line occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires CronexAO.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator CronexAO_Signal