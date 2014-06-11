The Exp_CronexChaikin EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexChaikin oscillator.

The i-HighLow indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The CronexAO_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexAO indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The CronexAC_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexAC indicator with a fixed timeframe.